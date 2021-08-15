Stop By For Eats, Treats, And Antiques At This Historic Shop In Kentucky
If you grew up near Monticello, chances are you’ve heard of this historic shop in Kentucky. Or perhaps Monticello is just a town you know of because it’s on Lake Cumberland, or maybe you didn’t even know we had a town of this name in the Bluegrass State. No matter your perspective, you will come to appreciate the history and inherent charm of Dunagan’s Store in Monticello. (That’s the mailing address; many would consider it to be in Mill Springs.) This beloved shop has been cherished by previous owners and customers alike and it’s the perfect place to stop for delicious eats, treats, and to shop for antiques while stepping back in time.
While Dunagan’s Store may not be in the Dunagan family any longer, the current owners have taken the history and charm of this place, held on to its character, and are making new memories at this historic shop in Kentucky. Have you been to Dunagan’s? Did you visit it decades ago? We’d love to hear about it in the comments!
