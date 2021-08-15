Cancel
Kentucky State

Stop By For Eats, Treats, And Antiques At This Historic Shop In Kentucky

By Andrea Limke
Only In Kentucky
Only In Kentucky
 6 days ago

If you grew up near Monticello, chances are you’ve heard of this historic shop in Kentucky. Or perhaps Monticello is just a town you know of because it’s on Lake Cumberland, or maybe you didn’t even know we had a town of this name in the Bluegrass State. No matter your perspective, you will come to appreciate the history and inherent charm of Dunagan’s Store in Monticello. (That’s the mailing address; many would consider it to be in Mill Springs.) This beloved shop has been cherished by previous owners and customers alike and it’s the perfect place to stop for delicious eats, treats, and to shop for antiques while stepping back in time.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxXSw_0bSbdwta00
There are many historic storefronts like this one scattered across Kentucky, but unfortunately, many of them are abandoned and even eventually torn down. That is what makes Dunagan's Store in Mill Springs so remarkable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zTCb_0bSbdwta00
Built in 1890 and having passed through many hands since then, it was owned by the Dunagan family from 1935 to 2002. Everette Dunagan sold his beloved store in 2002 to a mother and daughter who have carried on the tradition of welcoming guests and customers with a smile.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SqK4_0bSbdwta00
You can actually read a detailed history of the store, told by Everette Dunagan himself who passed away in 2010, on the store's Facebook page . By reading his words, you can tell why this particular shop has lasted and why it is loved by so many to this day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZwdG_0bSbdwta00
Dunagan's Store is now a place to grab a sandwich and some ice cream, walk across the creaky floor to a red bar stool, and chat with the owners about the history of the building. As of right now, it is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10am to 6pm, but you'll want to verify this on the Facebook page before planning a visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXxgs_0bSbdwta00
The food here is simple and the menu is short, but it's bound to hit the spot. And after a stop here, you can walk to historic Mill Springs Park, which is just across the street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrfPg_0bSbdwta00
If you love antiques, you'll want to check out the collection at Dunagan's. There are also old photos and memories that tell the story of this historic shop in Kentucky.

While Dunagan’s Store may not be in the Dunagan family any longer, the current owners have taken the history and charm of this place, held on to its character, and are making new memories at this historic shop in Kentucky. Have you been to Dunagan’s? Did you visit it decades ago? We’d love to hear about it in the comments!

For more information and for current hours and offerings, be sure to follow along with the store on Facebook.

And while you’re in the area, you may want to seek out these two hidden waterfalls on the banks of Lake Cumberland.

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Kentucky is for people who LOVE the Bluegrass State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Only In Kentucky

