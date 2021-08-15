Cancel
Obituaries

Albert "Ab" Blake

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake, Albert John “AB” “Abbers” “Duff”, 77, Patton, passed away August 14, 2021, at home. Born August 15, 1943, in Spangler, the son of Albert J. and Mary (Toskey) Blake. Preceded in death by parents and sister Edith Miller. Survived by loving wife of 25 years, Janet M. (Panaro) Blake; children, A. John “Thumper” (Kristy) Blake, Todd (Denise) Blake, Amie Blake, Tonya Fisher, Jason (Chrissie) Sowers, Eric (Alanna) Sowers; and grandchildren, Caleb, Cassi, Joelle, Gabriel, Jeb, Olivia, Kaley, Alyssa, Carly, Emily, Evan, and Benjin. Also survived by brother, James “Jim” (Janet “Tootie”) Blake, and brother-in-law, Richard Miller. Retired Insurance Agent/Manager. US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and life member of St. Benedict VFW Post 7783. Member of Carrolltown American Legion Post 506, and McDonald VFW Post 7503, Spangler. Member of Patton Eagles, Bakerton Rod & Gun Club, and Patton Sons of Italy. In high school “Ab” was an outstanding basketball player and track team athlete; he continued his love of sports playing softball for Patton American Legion and golfing with many of his friends. He was a life-long outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, spending time at camp and trips to Canada. Friends will be received from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Military honors by local veteran’s organizations.

