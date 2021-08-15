Albert "Ab" Blake

Today, I will once again choose to write about a family that has been briefly mentioned in previous posts. I feel this family deserves more thorough attention, so that is what I hope to do. There are several Roth families that presently live around Wittenberg (which is basically a ghost town now). I am pretty sure that the Roth family I will discuss was the original one that moved to this area and continues to reside there. Perhaps there are so many Roth’s living around here due to the fact that, of the 9 children born to today’s couple, 7 of them were boys and carried on the Roth name to the next generation.