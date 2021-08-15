Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, NY

HIGHNOTES: Suicide prevention bake sale, food bank donation, honoring fallen heroes

By Gazette Editorial Board
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Johnstown, a local woman recently organized a bake sale to raise money and promote awareness of suicide prevention. Marissa Miller, a local suicide prevention advocate, hosted the event last month in memory of Baily Field, a 19-year-old woman who died last September. Miller told News10 that she hoped the event would help people remember her friend in a good way instead of how she died. Miller is a baker, and the money she collected will be donated to the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She also plans to put together a team for the foundation’s Out of the Darkness Walk in September. For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and to donate, visit: https://afsp.org/chapter/capital-region-new-york.

dailygazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Chong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Local Food#Food Pantries#Charity#Highnotes#News10#Army Sgt#Nyseg#Rg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Army
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy