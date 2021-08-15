HIGHNOTES: Suicide prevention bake sale, food bank donation, honoring fallen heroes

In Johnstown, a local woman recently organized a bake sale to raise money and promote awareness of suicide prevention. Marissa Miller, a local suicide prevention advocate, hosted the event last month in memory of Baily Field, a 19-year-old woman who died last September. Miller told News10 that she hoped the event would help people remember her friend in a good way instead of how she died. Miller is a baker, and the money she collected will be donated to the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She also plans to put together a team for the foundation’s Out of the Darkness Walk in September. For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and to donate, visit: https://afsp.org/chapter/capital-region-new-york.