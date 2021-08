Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of our time. While it's okay to take advice from Buffett, you may want to take a different approach to investing. When we think about the most successful investors of our time, it's easy to land on Warren Buffett as an obvious candidate. With a fortune in the ballpark of $100 billion, Buffett has managed to accumulate more money than most of us will ever come remotely close to having.