Of all of the outstanding wilderness landscapes that can be found in Washington State, Mount Rainier National Park stands head and shoulder above the others. Spread out over nearly 370 square miles, the park is one of the premiere outdoor destinations in the entire U.S., luring in excess of two million visitors on an annual basis. Many of those visitors come from across the globe to test their strength, stamina, and skills on the park's titular mountain, which is one of the most famous climbs in the entire world.