Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chesterfield; Dinwiddie The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northeastern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sutherland and Matoaca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.