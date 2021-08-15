Flood Advisory issued for Leslie, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Leslie; Whitley The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Whitley County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Bell County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Knox County in southeastern Kentucky Southwestern Leslie County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Barbourville, Dewitt, Barnyard, Old Flat Lick, Baughman, Walker, Flat Lick, Bimble, Himyar, Hinkle, Yeager, Scalf, Hammond, Fourmile, Salt Gum, Artemus, Avis, Brush Creek, Boone Heights and Girdler.