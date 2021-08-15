Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Letcher; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Letcher County in southeastern Kentucky Southwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitesburg, Letcher, Jenkins, Elkhorn City, Fleming-Neon, Blackey, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Speight, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Gaskill, Hemphill, Burdine, Ehkhorn Mine, Haymond, Cromona, Myra and Adamson. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.