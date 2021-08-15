Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Governing Style Of Ashraf Ghani, The Departing Afghan President

capeandislands.org
 6 days ago

One figure central to all that's happening in Afghanistan is the country's president who has fled the country, Ashraf Ghani. He left earlier today as Taliban forces entered Kabul. In a statement posted to Facebook, Ghani said he left the capital in order to avoid bloodshed. We wanted to learn more about Ghani and how he ruled. For that, we've called George Packer. He profiled Ashraf Ghani for The New Yorker Magazine in 2016. Mr. Packer is currently a writer for The Atlantic. Welcome.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
George Packer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Facebook#The New Yorker Magazine#Afghans#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Is No Alternative To The Taliban’: Russian Ambassador Says Resistance In Afghanistan Is Doomed

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan said Friday that there is no alternative to the Taliban and that resistance to the group will fail, according to Reuters. While Russia has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov’s comments hint at the country’s relationship with the Islamist group, Reuters reported. The former Soviet Union attempted but ultimately failed to control Afghanistan, withdrawing its forces in 1989.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Immigrationcapeandislands.org

German Politicians Fret Over Afghan Refugees As Election Looms

We're going to begin today by looking at the ongoing effort to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan. Today, the Pentagon acknowledged the dangerous conditions around the airport in Kabul, calling it a fluid and dynamic situation. Still, the U.S. military says it's already evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since last week. Now, the main focus in Afghanistan has been on the U.S., but America is not the only nation rushing to get people out of that country. After the U.S., Germany had the largest military presence there, and it, too, is conducting its own evacuation.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politicsdallassun.com

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Afghan holdout will struggle against Taliban assault, say analysts

The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan's capital Kabul is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, but analysts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale attack. Among the wider ecosystem of prominent figures who are likely to oppose Taliban rule, a huge point of contention is whether to negotiate with the Islamists or launch "a true armed resistance", said Dorronsoro.
Immigrationcapeandislands.org

'My Biggest Fear': Afghans in US Worry for Relatives in Afghanistan

As American citizens and thousands of would-be refugees continue to hope for evacuation from Afghanistan, Afghan immigrants in the United States are fearful of what will happen to their family members still in the country. Muska Yousuf, a lawyer on the Outer Cape who has relatives in Afghanistan, said she’s...
Businesscapeandislands.org

The Taliban Could Soon Face A Cash Crunch As Countries Cut Off Funding To Afghanistan

With the Taliban now in control of Afghanistan, the U.S. and other countries are racing to cut off the country's financial lifelines. The Biden administration halted a shipment of cash to Afghanistan last week just days before the government fell, and the International Monetary Fund has temporarily frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in aid that would have been on its way to Afghanistan next week. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hey, Scott.
ProtestsPosted by
Tyla

Afghan Women Lead Protest Against The Taliban In Kabul

The news has been filled with devastating scenes this week, after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. The militant group took charge of the nation shortly after troops from the US and UK were withdrawn from the war-torn country. See the video of protests below. When the Taliban took control...
Photographycapeandislands.org

Photos: A View Of Afghanistan As The Taliban Take Over

Taliban fighters entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy. Here is a look around Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the cities and provinces around the country. Copyright 2021 NPR....
WorldKRDO

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country as Taliban forces enter the capital

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s Presidential Palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, a milestone in the insurgent group’s assumption of control over capital city Kabul. One unit shared pictures of the palace interior — intact, but empty and apparently abandoned by Afghan officials — on an official Telegram account.
Protestscapeandislands.org

Afghan Diaspora Protest In D.C. As Afghanistan Falls To Taliban

As today's events unfolded in Kabul, members of the Afghan diaspora and their supporters were gathering in several U.S. cities, including here in Washington, D.C. Right now, there is a crowd in Lafayette Park. That is just across the street from the White House. And NPR's Kat Lonsdorf is there. Hey, Kat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy