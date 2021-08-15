Observations from practice (8/15/21)

With clouds threatening rain, Sunday's practice was in the Armstrong Field House. Some notes:. • QB Preston Stone doesn't look like a typical freshman — partly, of course, because he enrolled early and had the benefit of spring practice. Through spring and the start of fall camp, he has shown the attributes that were discussed while teams recruited him: strong arm, accuracy and running ability that combines both speed and elusiveness in the open field. But what has been impressive lately is that his comfort level seems to improve almost daily. That is to be expected as he gets more comfortable in the Sonny Dykes/Garrett Riley offense, and continues to get more comfortable with his teammates and the playbook. But it's not unusual for freshman quarterbacks to get skittish, either regularly throwing the ball away quickly or holding it far too long while he waits for plays to develop. Several times Sunday, Stone held his ground in the face of a pass rush during team (11 on 11) drills, went through his reads and found a receiver. Make no mistake: doing this in practice is different than in games, since the quarterbacks know they can run their drills without getting planted in the turf by the defense, but even with the "hands off" policy for preseason camp, the sudden arrival of a blitzing linebacker or defensive end has made more than a few quarterbacks fling the ball out of bounds and gear up for the next play. Stone's physical gifts are readily apparent, and he appears to be more poised on the field than many freshmen. We'll know more when gets the chance to play in games and has to dodge defenders who chase him with bad intentions... Stone also completed more back-shoulder passes Sunday than I remember seeing in the spring or earlier in camp, an indication of increased comfort with the playbook and timing with his receivers.