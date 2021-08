Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 10-2 win over the Angels. After breaking the game open with a fifth-inning grand slam, Hernandez tallied an infield single in the top of the eighth to give him his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort. His batting average is now up to .305 on the season, 16 points better than the career-best mark he posted in 2020.