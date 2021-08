WESTFIELD – There’s a calmness about Sam Ehlinger that belies his years and punctuates nearly his every action. It’s a quiet confidence that seems integral to the elusive “it” factor everyone can recognize but no one can define. Whatever “it” is helped Ehlinger throw for 11,436 yards and account for 127 total touchdowns – both ranked second in school history – at Texas. “It” helped him wedge himself into a quarterback competition with Jacob Eason no one saw coming three weeks ago. And “it” likely will be on display at some point in Saturday’s second preseason game when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Minnesota Vikings.