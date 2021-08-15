Cancel
Obituaries

Georgia Mae Harris, 66

nemiss.news
 6 days ago

Georgia Mae Harris was born on September 27, 1954 to Lela Mae Foster and to the late James Monroe Reed. Georgia was a kind hearted person and easy going with a beautiful smile. She was employed as a housekeeper at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS for many years where she received an award last year for Service First Champion. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Alabama with her mother to see her sisters and family there.

www.nemiss.news

