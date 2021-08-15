Cancel
Sports

Saratoga Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

10th-$52,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.340, 48.230, 1:12.310, 1:36.270, 00.000, 1:42.050. Trainer: John Terranova II. Winner: CH F, 4, by Palace Malice-Two Harbors. Scratched: Bayshore Foxes, Miss Mamba, Suspended Campaign, Princess Pinky. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Mirabell Mei1235111211-111-5½4-½1-noJ. Lezcano4.20. Alpha...

