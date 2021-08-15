Sheep help restore native habitat on Waseca Solar Farm
A flock of sheep is hard at work in a new solar garden, helping by grazing the land and restoing the natural habitat. Erin Hassanzadeh from CBS Minnesota has the story.www.cbsnews.com
