Sheep help restore native habitat on Waseca Solar Farm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 6,500 wildfires have burned 1.2 million acres across California, and the Northern California Geographic Area. In order to ease the strain on firefighting resources in the state and across the country, the US National Forest Service is temporarily closing these nine national forests: Tahoe National Forest Modoc National Forest Klamath National Forest Plumas National Forest Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Shasta-Trinity National Forest Lassen National Forest Six Rivers National Forest Mendocino National Forest This closure goes into effect on August 22 at 11:59 p.m. through September 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Those exempt from the order include those who are members of an organized rescue or fire...