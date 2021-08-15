Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Will Levis Wins the Starting Job at Kentucky

By Mark Wogenrich
Posted by 
AllPennState
AllPennState
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyClV_0bSbWTAU00

Quarterback Will Levis threw a 65-yard touchdown pass on his first play of Kentucky's recent scrimmage. That helped solidify Levis as the Wildcats' starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on Sunday named Levis as the stater for the Sept. 4 season-opener, affirming the former Penn State quarterback's January decision to pursue a change from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Stoops said that Levis, a junior, was the "clear choice" despite being at Kentucky for only a few months. Levis has been "extremely efficient" through preseason camp, and Stoops wanted to get him in charge of the offense as soon as possible.

"We were ready," Stoops said during a Sunday call with reporters in Kentucky. "... He has a lot of talent. He's been doing some things very good. He's been very efficient. He's got unbelievable arm strength and he's a big, strong guy. He won the job."

Levis (6-3, 232 pounds) spent two seasons at Penn State, where he completed 59.8 percent of his passes (61 for 102). Levis also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns, leading Penn State's offensive staff to create a starting position for him.

Head coach James Franklin named Levis as the starting "Lion" in 2019, a position that encompassed a hybrid tight end/H-back role. But Clifford wanted to play quarterback and didn't see an opportunity behind Penn State starter Sean Clifford.

"I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program," Levis wrote in a message posted on social media. "The blood, sweat, and tears that I have shed alongside my brothers here are deeply engraved in my memory and will never be forgotten."

At Kentucky, Levis already has built a strong rapport with his teammates. As a result, Stoops wanted to get him as much time leading the offense before Kentucky's opener Sept. 4 vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

"His presence is felt immediately," Stoops said. "His presence is strong. He's a very mature young man, very intelligent. There's that piece of it. There's command in the huddle. And there's the talent in the arm. It doesn't take long to see the arm talent."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
66
Followers
167
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Sean Clifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Penn State#Louisiana Monroe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Evaluating Penn State's Plan at Defensive End

Penn State already faced the prospect of replacing three starters on the defensive line, not to mention its top four ends, this season. And now with end Adisa Isaac injured, one of the potential replacements likely is out for the year. Penn State's defense relies extensively upon a deep line...
FootballPosted by
AllPennState

Sean Clifford 'Feels Like a New Player' Under Mike Yurcich

At 23, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is a team elder, a status he absorbs in many ways. As a fifth-year senior, Clifford is playing in his fourth offense for his fourth coordinator. Like most elders, Clifford says he doesn't understand TikTok. And like any good veteran quarterback, Clifford made finding a sponsor for his weekly dinner with the offensive line among his first missions regarding name, image and likeness opportunities.
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Featured Again on 'The Freaks List'

"The Freaks List," Bruce Feldman's annual deep dive into crazy squat totals and shuttle times, unveiled its 2021 college football players to watch at The Athletic. Three Penn Staters (two current, one former) made the list. Linebacker Brandon Smith (No. 32) and safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 76) are natural fits...
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

Noah Cain Is Healthy and Ready to Run Again

Penn State running back Noah Cain felt goosebumps Friday as he returned to the practice field, nearly 10 months after his career detoured against Indiana. Since then, Cain's mother has stressed to him that everything, even season-ending injuries in a season-opener, happens for a reason. Cain didn't quite want to...
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

Projected Defensive Starter Likely Out for the Season

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac could miss the 2021 season because of an offseason injury, potentially leaving the defense without one of its top returning defensive players. Coach James Franklin said Saturday at the team's media day that Isaac, a projected starter, "most likely" will not be available this...
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Training Camp Confidential

Penn State coach James Franklin opened Big Ten media days last month by establishing a sense of place. Franklin stood on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, site of his team's 38-31 victory over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game, and discussed his team's plans to return.
NFLPosted by
AllPennState

New York Giants Sign Tommy Stevens to Play Tight End

Tommy Stevens, who left Penn State for a chance to be a starting quarterback, is an NFL tight end again. The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they have signed Stevens to play tight end. Stevens is playing for his third NFL team after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

'I Want to Win and I Want to Win at Penn State'

Penn State forward John Harrar agitated Purdue for 14 rebounds, 10 offensively, at Mackey Arena in January, drawing frustrated glances from a Purdue assistant coach. The performance marked just one reason that assistant vigorously began re-recruiting Harrar when he became Penn State's head coach. "John Harrar is the heart and...
WWEPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State's 'Magic Man' Faces an Epic Final at the Olympics

David Taylor, the two-time NCAA wrestling champ from Penn State, meets 2016 Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani of Iran in an epic gold-medal final at the Tokyo Olympics. The match is scheduled to begin at about 7:20 a.m. EST Thursday. It's "Magic Man" vs. "The Greatest" for gold in the 86kg...
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

How Penn State Turned July Into a Huge Recruiting Month

Penn State capped a memorable month of recruiting with commitments from Pennsylvania linebacker Abdul Carter and Maryland defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., who became the 23rd and 24th players to join the 2022 recruiting class. The Lions received half of those commitments in July, a whirlwind recruiting month that began...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Welcomes Experienced Grad Transfer From Canisius

Penn State men's basketball made another offseason move to add experience to its roster, announcing the transfer of forward Jalanni White from Canisius. White, a 6-8 graduate transfer, played in 98 games, starting 50 over four years at Canisius. As a sophomore in 2019, White was named to the MAAC all-tournament team after averaging 13.5 points and 5 rebounds in the tournament.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Report: Lonnie White Jr. to Sign With Pirates

Lonnie White Jr., the two-sport star from Pennsylvania's Malvern Prep who committed to Penn State's 2021 football recruiting class, has decided to play baseball. White told Joe Santoliquito of Philly Voice that he will sign with the Pirates on Monday. Pittsburgh selected White with the 64th pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy