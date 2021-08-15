Cancel
Studs, duds from Chargers' preseason victory over Rams

By Gavino Borquez
The Chargers kicked off their 2021 preseason slate with a 13-6 victory over the Rams on Saturday night.

In games like this, the scoreboard is irrelevant and it’s the individual performances that matter the most.

Here are the best and worst outings that I saw:

Stud: WR Josh Palmer

Palmer has been a standout in training camp and he carried that over under the lights. The rookie out of Tennessee was consistently open, which led him to be given the ball seven times. He caught six of those targets for 36 yards. Things are looking up for Palmer.

Dud: RB Joshua Kelley

After Justin Jackson left the game with a groin injury, Kelley had the opportunity to match what he’s been doing in camp, but that didn’t come to fruition. Kelley saw 19 snaps and only picked up 19 yards on eight carries, as well as a reception that went for negative yards. If the sophomore wants to establish a role, let alone make the roster, he needs to step it up.

Stud: RB Larry Rountree III

With Jackson out and Kelley sidelined, Rountree made a statement upon entering the game. Right before the half, he raised eyebrows with a carry for 25 yards that set the tone the rest of the way out. Showing good feet, explosion and vision, the sixth round pick finished with 63 yards on eight rushes.

Dud: OT Trey Pipkins

Rookie Rashawn Slater showed exactly why the team drafted him in the first round. After he came off the field following the first drive, Pipkins had the chance to show he’s capable of being a reliable swing tackle, but ended up leaving reason to be concerned with his development. While he looked promising in the run game, his pass-blocking skills left a lot to be desired, as he was beat a few times, including one that resulted in a sack.

Studs: Kyzir White & Drue Tranquill

White and Tranquill were among the starters who played and they did enough to be very optimistic about. Showing off their true skillsets in Staley’s defense with their speed, they made plays at the line of scrimmage, in space and even as pass rushers. Big seasons are ahead for them and Kenneth Murray.

Stud: OL Brenden Jaimes

Jaimes played the second-most offensive snaps and made the most of them after making the transition from tackle to guard. Playing both sides of the position, Jaimes provided a huge surge in the running game and used his size, active hands and feet to keep interior rushers at bay the entire night.

