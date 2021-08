Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 9 sentenced Scott Marks, 59, of 1213 N. Highland Road to one year of probation, $600 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 22. Marks pleaded no contest on June 15, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.