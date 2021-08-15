Hurricanes sign Aleksi Heimosalmi and Ville Koivunen
Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Aleksi Heimosalmi and forward Ville Koivunen to entry-level contracts. Heimosalmi was selected by the Hurricanes with the 44th overall pick, the same pick that the team acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets, in exchange for defenseman Jake Bean. Heimosalmi scored 21 points in 35 games this past season, while playing in Finland's top junior league.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0