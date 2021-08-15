Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Too many Negative Nellies ... trust God

Effingham Daily News
 7 days ago

Tonight I was so intrigued by one of the pillars that is support for the altar. This is very small. But each detail was carefully thought out and designed. Very intricate details. As I am thinking about this, I am thinking about the human body. GOD NEVER MAKES JUNK ......

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Letter To The Editor
