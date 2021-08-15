Letter to the Editor: Too many Negative Nellies ... trust God

I must respectfully disagree with a recent letter accusing this paper of liberal bias. Having spent eight years in the U.S. Army, my views on many subjects tend toward the conservative; however, I also believe some things could be improved, while keeping faith with the Constitution and our founders’ best intentions. Our nation is, and always will be, a work in progress towards a more perfect union. I believe “conservative” readers criticize the paper due to political leadership that is no longer conservative in any sense of the word. Elected leaders of the party that boasted of its extreme patriotism no longer honor the Constitution upon which our country was founded or the fundamental right of all citizens to participate equally in the election of its leaders. They have embraced the violent overthrow of our government. They display no interest in protecting the public health of their own constituents. They use public media and fake (Fox) News channels to appeal to the fringe elements of their party without proposing any policies which might improve the lives of the average person. I humbly submit, in their efforts toward a non-partisan position, the paper fails to sufficiently highlight these critical issues.