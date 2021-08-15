Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Talking About Eagles-Patriots Practices

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a bit more crowded at the NovaCare Complex with the New England Patriots in town to practice with the Eagles in South Philadelphia. The two teams will practice with each other on Monday and Tuesday then play one another on Thursday. The practices could be more interesting than the game since there will be some starters from the Patriots, and maybe the Eagles, too, who won’t play Thursday night but will practice.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Tyree Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Pup#Wft#Jalen Hurts#New England#Ne#Wr#Rb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles waive former Auburn star running back

Former Auburn star RB Kerryon Johnson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a couple of productive seasons in Detroit, Johnson wasn’t used much in 2020 and was waived back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers. However, on Tuesday, the...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles must make Tyree Jackson their third tight end

When the 2020 NFL season wrapped, if there was nothing else that could be said about the Philadelphia Eagles, it was this. This was a team that had to get better. They haven’t played a game since being accused of lying down for the Washington Football Team, but everyone can be assured that they won’t be as bad as they were a year ago. Then again, they couldn’t get too much worse.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Patriots: 14 winners, 15 losers, 1 IDK

The Eagles lost to the Patriots on Thursday night. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate. The Eagles got killed by the Patriots on Thursday night. There. Happy? No. No, probably not. But, enough stalling, time to run through W-L-IDK. WINNERS. DEVONTA SMITH. So, the Eagles’ 2021 first-round pick didn’t get off...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: One Zach Ertz trade proposal that make sense

There’s always a bit of truth in sarcasm, and if we all haven’t learned anything else in the football world, it’s this. Expect the unexpected from general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made news when he was caught on camera joking...
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: What Should the Patriots Do with Cam Newton?

In the lone NFL preseason game Thursday night, there were very few starter-vs.-starter battles, the Philadelphia Eagles' starting quarterback was scratched due to an illness prior to kickoff, that team failed to score a point, there were several potentially serious injuries and we had a blowout on our hands from the jump.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles get worse news possible on TE Jason Croom

The Philadelphia Eagles may be without tight end Jason Croom for the rest of the season now. It’s always something with Philadelphia, as the Philadelphia Eagles had a night from hell in their latest preseason debacle of a game. If losing a meaningless exhibition contest 35-0 was not bad enough,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots QB Cam Newton put together an impeccable performance vs. Eagles

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton beat up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-team defense during Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. Newton got just one more drive than he did in Week 1. But his three drives were efficient and highly impressive. Newton finished 8 of 9 for 103 yards and one touchdown with a 151.4 quarterback rating. It was a preseason game, so those stats always come with important context. The Eagles were not playing their starting defensive line, safeties or cornerback Darrius Slay. That made life easier for Newton.
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Patriots-Eagles joint practice recap: Eric Wilson makes splash play in team drills; N’Keal Harry owns secondary | 6 takeaways from workout

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots on Monday during their first of two joint practices at the NovaCare Complex. Both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up into “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to get observations on both sides of the field. Kaye monitored the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense and Franklin viewed the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense.
NFLMetroWest Daily News

Patriots-Eagles takeaways: Has Cam Newton secured the starting quarterback job?

Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their starting quarterback, most of their star defensive players or most of their starters on Thursday night. Still, you have to be thrilled with how the Patriots performed in their second preseason game of the summer. The Patriots clearly had more talent — and...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles-Patriots joint practice recap: Jalen Hurts, offense up-and-down against Bill Belichick’s defense, DeVonta Smith returns | 5 takeaways

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were on the NovaCare Complex fields once again Tuesday, facing off against the New England Patriots during the second of two joint practices. Once again, both sides wore pads, as the two teams split up in “offense vs. defense” groups. NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin split up to observe both sides of the field. Franklin watched the Eagles’ offense vs. the Patriots’ defense, and Kaye observed the Eagles’ defense vs. the Patriots’ offense.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Predicting Notable Releases After Preseason Week 2

The first of the three NFL cutdown days didn't feature many notable names leaguewide. But that changes exiting Week 2 of the preseason. Teams must cut rosters to 80 by Tuesday ahead of the final 53-man roster deadline on August 31. That means positional battles across the league take on heightened importance.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Brandon Brooks: Back at practice

Brooks (hamstring) practiced Sunday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Brooks picked up the hamstring injury in late July but is now back at practice for the Eagles. The 31-year-old has started all but two games at right guard for Philadelphia since joining the team in 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy