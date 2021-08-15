Cancel
Evansville, IN

Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

By Melissa Awesome
 6 days ago
After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

