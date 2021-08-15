Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

The town of Elberfeld will soon be the home of a brand new ice cream shop. I have spent a lot of time in the little town of Elberfeld over the past year. It's a nice, quiet town in Warrick County. The town itself is great for families. It also has a lot of potential to grow and give even more to offer its residents. I always thought that it would be cool to have a few more options in terms of food there. Aside from a couple of places that serve food in town, residents have to either travel to Evansville or Boonville to go out to eat. However, there will be a new establishment coming to town that will allow folks in the area the opportunity to indulge their sweet tooth.