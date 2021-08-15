Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Josh Hatcher wins Zoo Town Open at Pattee Canyon in Missoula

By LANCE HARTZLER Missoulian
Missoulian
 6 days ago

MISSOULA — The 15th-annual Zoo Town Open disc golf tournament was met with smokey skies and warm weather Sunday afternoon in the Lolo National Forest just east of Missoula. For the first time, the event held its final round at a local favorite at the Pattee Canyon Disc Golf Course tucked in the forest. It's one of the few times any tournament has been held at Pattee Canyon, with some saying the last was in the early 2000s.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Golf Ball#Disc Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy