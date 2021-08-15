Josh Hatcher wins Zoo Town Open at Pattee Canyon in Missoula

MISSOULA — The 15th-annual Zoo Town Open disc golf tournament was met with smokey skies and warm weather Sunday afternoon in the Lolo National Forest just east of Missoula. For the first time, the event held its final round at a local favorite at the Pattee Canyon Disc Golf Course tucked in the forest. It's one of the few times any tournament has been held at Pattee Canyon, with some saying the last was in the early 2000s.