2021 Wyndham Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from Sedgefield

Kevin Kisner won a six-man playoff to earn $1,152,000 at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. USA Today

Kevin Kisner eagled the second playoff hole to end a six-man playoff and win the 2021 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kisner won $1,152,000 for the victory, which came on a 3-foot putt after he stiffed his approach shot.

Adam Scott shot 65 in the final round to make the playoff. He had a chance to win on the first playoff hole but his 4-foot eagle putt slid by. Kisner and Scott were joined in the playoff by Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace.

Full prize money breakdown for the 2021 Wyndham Championship

1: $1,152,000: Kevin Kisner

2: $697,600: Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace.

3: $441,600

4: $313,600

5: $262,400

6: $232,000

T7: $216,000: Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Kevin Streelman

8: $200,000

9: $187,200

T10: $174,400: Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini

11: $161,600

12: $148,800

13: $136,000

14: $123,200

15: $116,800: Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy, Jhonattan Vegas, Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Tyler McCumber.

16: $110,400

17; $104,000

18: $97,600

19: $91,200

20: $84,800

21: $78,400

22: $72,000

23: $66,880

24: $61,760: Russell Knox, K.H. Lee, Jason Dufner, Sungjae Im, Ben Taylor,

25: $56,640

26: $51,520

27: $49,600

28: $47,680

T29: $45,760: Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley, C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk, Sebastián Muñoz, Will Zalatoris.

30: $43,840

31: $41,920

32: $40,000

33: $38,080

34: $36,480

T35: $34,880: Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

36: $33,280

T37: $31,680: Mackenzie Hughes, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, John Augenstein, Austin Eckroat, Richy Werenski, Erik van Rooyen, Hudson Swafford.

38: $30,400

39: $29,120

40: $27,840

41: $26,560

42: $25,280

43: $24,000

44: $22,720

45: $21,440

46: $20,160: Kevin Tway, Aaron Wise, Anirban Lahiri, Bubba Watson, Camilo Villegas.

47: $18,880

48: $17,856

49: $16,960

50: $16,448

T51: $16,064: Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

52: $15,680

53: $15,424

54: $15,168

T55 $15,040: Johnson Wagner, Keith Mitchell

56: $14,912

T57: $14,784: Tyler Duncan

58: $14,656

59: $14,528

T60: $14,400: Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power

61: $14,272

T62: $14,144: Rob Oppenheim, James Hahn, Nelson Ledesma

63: $14,016

64: $13,888

T65: $13,760: Beau Hossler, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim, Michael Gligic

66: $13,632

67: $13,504

68: $13,376

69: $13,248

T70: $13,120: Matt Jones, Ben Martin, Chris Baker

71: $12,992

72: $12,864

73: $12,736: Nate Lashley

74: $12,608: Rafael Campos