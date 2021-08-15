2021 Wyndham Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts from Sedgefield
Kevin Kisner eagled the second playoff hole to end a six-man playoff and win the 2021 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Kisner won $1,152,000 for the victory, which came on a 3-foot putt after he stiffed his approach shot.
Adam Scott shot 65 in the final round to make the playoff. He had a chance to win on the first playoff hole but his 4-foot eagle putt slid by. Kisner and Scott were joined in the playoff by Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace.
Full prize money breakdown for the 2021 Wyndham Championship
1: $1,152,000: Kevin Kisner
2: $697,600: Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace.
3: $441,600
4: $313,600
5: $262,400
6: $232,000
T7: $216,000: Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Kevin Streelman
8: $200,000
9: $187,200
T10: $174,400: Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini
11: $161,600
12: $148,800
13: $136,000
14: $123,200
15: $116,800: Brian Stuard, Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy, Jhonattan Vegas, Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Tyler McCumber.
16: $110,400
17; $104,000
18: $97,600
19: $91,200
20: $84,800
21: $78,400
22: $72,000
23: $66,880
24: $61,760: Russell Knox, K.H. Lee, Jason Dufner, Sungjae Im, Ben Taylor,
25: $56,640
26: $51,520
27: $49,600
28: $47,680
T29: $45,760: Matt Kuchar, Alex Smalley, C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk, Sebastián Muñoz, Will Zalatoris.
30: $43,840
31: $41,920
32: $40,000
33: $38,080
34: $36,480
T35: $34,880: Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder
36: $33,280
T37: $31,680: Mackenzie Hughes, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, John Augenstein, Austin Eckroat, Richy Werenski, Erik van Rooyen, Hudson Swafford.
38: $30,400
39: $29,120
40: $27,840
41: $26,560
42: $25,280
43: $24,000
44: $22,720
45: $21,440
46: $20,160: Kevin Tway, Aaron Wise, Anirban Lahiri, Bubba Watson, Camilo Villegas.
47: $18,880
48: $17,856
49: $16,960
50: $16,448
T51: $16,064: Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry
52: $15,680
53: $15,424
54: $15,168
T55 $15,040: Johnson Wagner, Keith Mitchell
56: $14,912
T57: $14,784: Tyler Duncan
58: $14,656
59: $14,528
T60: $14,400: Bronson Burgoon, Seamus Power
61: $14,272
T62: $14,144: Rob Oppenheim, James Hahn, Nelson Ledesma
63: $14,016
64: $13,888
T65: $13,760: Beau Hossler, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim, Michael Gligic
66: $13,632
67: $13,504
68: $13,376
69: $13,248
T70: $13,120: Matt Jones, Ben Martin, Chris Baker
71: $12,992
72: $12,864
73: $12,736: Nate Lashley
74: $12,608: Rafael Campos
