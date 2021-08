The Mets fell back below .500 again Thursday night, losing the first of a four-game series against the Dodgers. In better news, Luis Rojas said in a press conference Thursday that he is optimistic that Francisco Lindor and/or Javier Baez could rejoin the Mets soon without a rehab stint. Per Tim Britton of The Athletic, Baez has been working out at second base and the Mets don’t plan to use him at third base. However, Jeff McNeil could play some at third base and in the corner outfield once Lindor and Baez return to the lineup.