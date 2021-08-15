Cancel
Nas 'King's Disease II' Nabs Top 3 Debut On Billboard 200 Chart

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike Kanye West, Nas managed to deliver his latest album on time with King’s Disease II. Now, he’s being rewarded with his best first-week position on the chart in nearly a decade. According to Billboard, the thirteenth studio effort from the Queensbridge legend lands at No. 3 on Billboard 200...

