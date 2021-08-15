Cancel
North Kingstown, RI

This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 6 days ago

Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner child with play, relaxation, and even education. One spot that always seems to do the trick for us is Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Biomes is the only private marine education facility in New England.

Also claiming to be one of the most hands-on facilities of its kind, you can get up close and personal with so many species!

There is a massive touch tank featuring sharks, rays, and a number of other aquatic creatures that you are free to interact with (just make sure to be gentle!)

Biomes Marine Biology Center/Facebook

And there are opportunities to learn around every corner. Biomes is highly focused on education.

Biomes Marine Biology Center/Facebook

With live feedings, demonstrations, and educational plaques galore, this space is sure to awaken your curiosity about all the wonders of the ocean.

Biomes Marine Biology Center/Facebook

Biomes focuses on the marine life of the Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as much as possible, boasting a large and varied collection of fish, invertebrates, and other underwater inhabitants.

http://biomescenter.com/

But as a nurturing facility, every once and a while, you may get to see a slightly less common creature like this tree frog. Not too long ago there was a rescued ferret hanging out in the space waiting for his forever home!

http://biomescenter.com/

While you're admiring the marine life, don't forget to take some time to look at the walls both inside and out.

Biomes Marine Biology Center/Facebook
The clouds on the ceiling are shaped like different animals!

There is so much detail to all of the art you can see at Biomes, they really focused on the realism!

Biomes Marine Biology Center/Facebook

Make sure to give yourself at least an hour and a half to see all the exhibits, but we think more is better as you are sure to get sucked in and want to look at and read everything you see!

http://biomescenter.com/

We love how easy it is to access a youthful sense of wonder at Biomes. Do you think you’ll be making a trip there soon? And if so, what animals are you most excited to see? Make sure to check out their website and follow their Facebook page for info about fun events and new exhibits!

The post This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

