This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner child with play, relaxation, and even education. One spot that always seems to do the trick for us is Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Biomes is the only private marine education facility in New England.

Also claiming to be one of the most hands-on facilities of its kind, you can get up close and personal with so many species!

There is a massive touch tank featuring sharks, rays, and a number of other aquatic creatures that you are free to interact with (just make sure to be gentle!)

And there are opportunities to learn around every corner. Biomes is highly focused on education.

With live feedings, demonstrations, and educational plaques galore, this space is sure to awaken your curiosity about all the wonders of the ocean.

Biomes focuses on the marine life of the Narragansett Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as much as possible, boasting a large and varied collection of fish, invertebrates, and other underwater inhabitants.

But as a nurturing facility, every once and a while, you may get to see a slightly less common creature like this tree frog. Not too long ago there was a rescued ferret hanging out in the space waiting for his forever home!

While you're admiring the marine life, don't forget to take some time to look at the walls both inside and out.

There is so much detail to all of the art you can see at Biomes, they really focused on the realism!

Make sure to give yourself at least an hour and a half to see all the exhibits, but we think more is better as you are sure to get sucked in and want to look at and read everything you see!

The clouds on the ceiling are shaped like different animals!

We love how easy it is to access a youthful sense of wonder at Biomes. Do you think you'll be making a trip there soon? And if so, what animals are you most excited to see?

