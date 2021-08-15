Cancel
Thousands take part in 2021 Rugged Maniac 5K at Georgia International Horse Park

By Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cover picture for the articleCONYERS - Thousands of people, many on different teams or in groups of family or friends, spent a beautiful but hot Saturday morning, Aug. 14, running a 5K race that included climbing cargo nets and hills of dirt, crawling through mud, jumping over fires, using ropes, bars, and zip lines to cross pools of water, and sliding down a three-story tall inflatable waterslide! They took part in the 2021 Rugged Maniac 5K at the Georgia International Horse Park, packed with 25 different obstacles that tested every part of their bodies.

