Atlus dropped a brand new trailer overnight for Shin Megami Tensei V as we're given a proper introduction to the character of Bethel. The trailer gives you a pretty good look into the dangers of the world around you and how everything may look innocent at first but carries darkness on different levels. Plus a few hints as to what's happening in the story. You can check out the trailer down below as the game will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 12th, 2021.