LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana hospitals are being stretched to the limit as COVID-19 cases pour in. According to the latest data, hospitals in the Hoosier state have nearly tripled the number of COVID-19 patients this month compared to the same time last month, and the number of ICU patients has quadrupled. Hospital officials are frustrated with the surge in cases and are urging everyone to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to slow the spread.