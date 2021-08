OAKMONT, Pa. (Michigan State Athletics) - Michigan State’s James Piot is the 2021 U.S. Amateur Champion. Piot defeated Austin Greaser of the University of North Carolina 2 & 1 in the championship match on Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Piot trailed Greaser by three after 27 holes on Sunday, but four straight wins and five out of six for Piot gave him a lead he would not relinquish.