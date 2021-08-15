Cancel
Yonny Hernandez impresses Chris Woodward in first game as Rangers leadoff hitter

By Joseph Hoyt The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
ARLINGTON — As many a rookie has shown, the Major League stage can sometimes be too much. The Rangers have used 20 of them this season. There’s been varying levels of success, from All-Star Adolis Garcia and his 26 home runs, to Curtis Terry, who was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Getting overwhelmed is a concern anytime a ballplayer gets the call up. On Sunday, Rangers manager Chris Woodward decided to test it with rookie infielder Yonny Hernandez, putting the 23-year-old in the leadoff spot in front of Isaiah Kiner-Falefa.

The result: an immediate return on investment from the Venezuelan rookie affectionately known as “Mosquito.”

Hernandez reached base three of four times on Sunday in a 7-4 win over the Oakland A’s. He may not have been the star of Sunday’s win — DJ Peters claimed that honor with two home runs off A’s starter Sean Manaea — but his performance might’ve been the most significant for a trial-and-error roster looking to find combinations that work.

It showed right away when Hernandez led the game with a seven-pitch walk. Two pitches later, Kiner-Falefa drilled a sinker to right center for a double. Hernandez scored all the way from first, sneaking in his left hand on a face-first slide to just beat the throw home.

“I was hesitant to put Yonny there just because I didn’t want to overexpose him,” Woodward said of Hernandez, who made his debut 10 days ago, “but he doesn’t seem to be bothered by anything. It’s pretty easy to put him there.”

And easier now to keep him there.

“They kind of complement each other well,” Woodward said of Hernandez and Kiner-Falefa going one-two in the order. “So yeah, I’ll stick with that. It worked today, but I want to see it on more of a consistent basis.”

As Woodward alluded to, it’s also a good fit for Kiner-Falefa. He’s batted leadoff in 81 games this season, the most of any place in the order. He’s hitting .179 this year as the first batter of the game and .246 from the leadoff spot overall.

In the two spot, though, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .310 with a OPS of .674 in 10 games. For his career he’s hitting .344 from the No. 2 spot.

But this move wasn’t about Kiner-Falefa. It was about Hernandez, in 10 days of MLB service, showing enough to make Woodward give him a chance at the top of the lineup.

Woodward said he saw the potential for this move during Hernandez’s debut, which is saying something because the box score shows Hernandez went 0-for-2 with a walk and an error at third base. Woodward said he saw competitiveness and a demeanor that led him to believe Hernandez could not only handle the MLB level, but potentially thrive in it.

“He was in control,” Woodward said, “and I think that’s saying a lot for a younger player’s first time in the big leagues.”

Before Sunday’s game, Woodward also talked about Hernandez’s ability to be a threat on the bases. He stole 46 at the minor league level in 2018. He compared Hernandez to famous speedster Billy Hamilton. Hernandez’s sprint speed, according to statcast, is roughly three feet per second less than Hamilton’s, which is something Woodward alluded to, but Woodward said Hernandez brings the same base-stealing threat that Hamilton does. The one time Hernandez took off Sunday came on a hit-and-run, but it looked like he would’ve made it had Kiner-Falefa not put the ball in play.

“He’s just a pest,” Woodward said as a compliment.

Which is why the mosquito should expect more leadoff opportunities.

