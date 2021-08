Let’s tell a story in three tweets. In a piece highlighting Allen Robinson’s interview with the Tiki and Tierney show, Robinson expands on his budding connection with Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton. Sure, we’d love to read and hear more about Robinson linking up with Justin Fields. That is a given. And in due time, it will come. However, until the Bears elevate Fields from the second unit, those nuggets will be few and far between.