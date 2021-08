Henrik Lundqvist officially announced his retirement today. After missing all of last season due to heart inflammation, Lundqvist was attempting to come back, but decided to retire as it could be another full year before he would be 100 percent. The next stop for Lundqvist in his brilliant career is the Hockey Hall of Fame, where he should get in on the first ballot. Prior to that, maybe a jersey retirement by the Blueshirts. (updated 10:45 am - jersey to be raised to the rafters this year)