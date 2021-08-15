Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Infrastructure bill could mean more Missouri green jobs

Blue Springs Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bill targeted at revamping the country’s infrastructure could create jobs for Missourians in the state’s booming renewable energy sector. The Senate approved Biden’s sweeping infrastructure legislation last week after months of negotiations, marking a bipartisan victory for leaders in Washington. The bill adds $550 billion...

www.examiner.net

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Electric Power#Missourians#Senate#Democratic#Aceee#The Paris Agreement#Democrats#Republican#Renew Missouri#E2#The Missouri Farm Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US moves to prolong jobless aid as claims hit new pandemic low

President Joe Biden's administration announced steps on Thursday to allow US states to continue expanded unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta variant of Covid-19, even as data showed jobless claims declining for a fourth straight week. Congress approved a massive expansion of the unemployment safety net as the pandemic began last year, but after repeated extensions the programs are due to expire nationwide early next month. States will be able to use money left over from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved in March to continue some of the jobless programs, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a letter to top lawmakers. "There are some states where it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains high," the officials wrote.
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Report finds Tennessee 12th least dependent on fossil fuels

With the effects of global climate change becoming increasingly apparent, policymakers across the U.S. are moving to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and in April, the Biden Administration announced aggressive new greenhouse gas...
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: Bipartisan infrastructure jobs bill will rebuild Montana and grow our economy

I was a kid when I first learned how important a well-paved road was to my family’s bottom line. Growing up on my family farm in Big Sandy more than 60 years ago — the same one my wife Sharla and I still farm today — the closest patch of pavement was more than 13 miles away. I remember riding with my dad in our GMC 300 on that old, potholed dirt road, hauling wheat to town.
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

Wildland firefighters could get $20,000 raise from infrastructure bill

Federal wildland firefighters, who currently make as little as $13.45 an hour, could get a long-awaited pay raise if the bipartisan infrastructure package making its way through Congress eventually gets to President Joe Biden's desk. The $1 trillion bill, which passed the Senate on Tuesday but still needs House approval,...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Reagan Adviser: Infrastructure Bill Biggest ‘Fiscal Con Job’ In U.S. History

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 10, 2021. Tags: $1.2 trillion, Art Moore, Democratic priorities, infrastructure bill, Stealth socialism, Steve Hanke, WND, woke political agenda. The Senate Democrats’ 2,702-page, $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is “probably the greatest fiscal con job” that’s ever been perpetrated on the American...
Nevada Statenevadacurrent.com

Big expansion of NV home care workforce if budget hews to Biden’s plan

Major federal investments in home care services could add 4,345 workers in Nevada, according to a recent study. In June, the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Political Economy Research Institute released an analysis of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a massive infrastructure passage that also included a $400 billion investment in home care services. The institute estimated the provision could create more than 777,000 home- and community-based service jobs nationwide.

Comments / 2

Community Policy