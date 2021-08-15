Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Venezuela said to free opposition leader to attend Mexico talks

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro is expected to release Freddy Guevara, an opposition leader who had been jailed for more than a month, so that he can act as a negotiator in political talks set to start in Mexico. Guevara, a top ally of Juan Guaido, will be freed from the...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Guevara
Person
Carlos Vecchio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#National Assembly#The Public Prosecutor#Colombian#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
Americasfroggyweb.com

Norway says it is involved in Venezuela talks

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway said on Wednesday it was involved in upcoming talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the political opposition, the first time Oslo has confirmed its involvement. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Aug. 5 that Mexico would host the talks. “Norway...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Venezuela | Negotiations between government and opposition to end the crisis

(Mexico City) The Venezuelan government and its opposition started new negotiations in Mexico City on Friday evening, hoping to organize presidential elections and lift the sanctions that are weighing on their country. A “Memorandum of Understanding” was signed by Jorge Rodríguez on behalf of the government of President Nicolas Maduro...
Politics94.1 Duke FM

Venezuela’s Capriles calls for opposition to join regional vote

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles on Wednesday urged the country’s opposition to participate in elections for governors and mayors in November, following boycotts of two major elections in the last three years. Adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro sat out the 2018 vote that led to his...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Sanctions and elections on table at Venezuela talks

Venezuela's government and opposition will restart talks in Mexico with sanctions, political prisoners and elections on the table, but not the future of President Nicolas Maduro. "We have made a set of demands and we hold firmly to them: first of all, the immediate lifting of all the criminal sanctions," said Maduro, referring to the raft of international measures imposed on himself and top government officials, including a US oil embargo against the state oil company PDVSA. The opposition led by Guaido wants guarantees over electoral conditions and a clear program for presidential elections, as well as freeing political prisoners, including former legislator Freddy Guevara, who was detained just before talks began.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Miami congressman countersues over work with Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A former Miami congressman who was once roommates with Sen. Marco Rubio has countersued a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state oil company in a politically charged dispute over a $50 million consulting contract he signed with Nicolás Maduro’s government. David Rivera’s Interamerican Consulting filed the counterclaim in...
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

A La Calle The Trailer Shows Venezuelans Fight For Democracy

A La Calle (To The Street) is an upcoming HBO documentary that demonstrates how the Venezuelan people struggle under the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. With everyone involved risking their lives and filming during very dangerous moments. The Synopsis:. A La Calle is a firsthand account of the extraordinary efforts of...
Energy IndustryWNMT AM 650

Venezuela’s PDVSA cedes stake in Dominican oil refinery in debt swap

(Reuters) – Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has given up its 49% stake in a Dominican refinery as part of a swap for some of its defaulted bonds, the Dominican Republic’s finance ministry and Venezuela’s oil minister said in statements on Thursday. The transaction represents a small breakthrough between the...
Charitiesdallassun.com

Spain to send 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid Haiti

Madrid [Spain], August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain will send on Saturday 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Haiti hit by the powerful earthquake, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said. The humanitarian cargo includes 21 tonnes of medical materials, tarpaulin for shelters, kitchen kits, and water-cleaning material, as well as 10 tonnes of aid sent by several humanitarian organisations, such as the Spanish Red Cross, Action Against Hunger, and Medecins du Monde.
Miami, FLNBC Miami

U.S. Sanctions Three Cuban Officials in Response to Violence Against Protesters

Three Cuban officials who were found to be connected with actions to suppress pro-democratic protests in Cuba were sanctioned today by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The sanctions were announced by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The three individuals sanctioned are Roberto Legra Sotolongo and Andres Laureano...
Miami, FLNBC News

U.S. sanctions more Cuban officials; Mayorkas meets with Cuban Americans

MIAMI — The U.S. sanctioned more Cuban officials involved in the crackdown on anti-government protesters in Cuba last month after a meeting Thursday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Cuban Americans in Miami. Two Cuban people with the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces and one with the Cuban...
Economyzycrypto.com

El Salvador’s Bukele Is “Playing With Fire” For Ignoring World Bank, IMF’s Warnings On Bitcoin: Renowned Economist Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke – a professor of applied economics at John Hopkins University – has sounded a warning that El Salvador could be heading to currency chaos and economic collapse with their adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. He argues that El Salvador “will be burnt” if they continue with the implementation of their Bitcoin Law which is set to come into effect in September.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

They investigate payments from Ecuador to people linked to the Podemos party of Spain | Politics | News

It will be determined whether the Ecuadorian embassy in Spain paid bills of 1.2 million euros a year, for allegedly advising Ecuadorian migrants. Assemblyman Esteban Torres Cobo of the Social Christian Party initiated an investigation that would lead him to confirm whether the law firm Kinema Coop., Which belongs to the current deputy of Podemos, Rafael Mayoral Morales, invoiced the embassy of Ecuador in Spain 1.2 million euros to year for alleged advice to Ecuadorian migrants.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy