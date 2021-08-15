Dr. Dana Hunter Appointed as Office of Human Trafficking Prevention to Advocate for the Voiceless
Baton Rouge Native Dr. Dana Hunter was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards as executive director of the newly created Office of Human Trafficking Prevention (Senate Bill 170) that was signed into law during the 2021 Legislative Session. She is also the Executive Director of the Children’s Cabinet, which is responsible for coordinating funding and programmatic services at the state and local levels.www.houmatimes.com
