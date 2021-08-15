Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Dr. Dana Hunter Appointed as Office of Human Trafficking Prevention to Advocate for the Voiceless

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge Native Dr. Dana Hunter was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards as executive director of the newly created Office of Human Trafficking Prevention (Senate Bill 170) that was signed into law during the 2021 Legislative Session. She is also the Executive Director of the Children’s Cabinet, which is responsible for coordinating funding and programmatic services at the state and local levels.

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Trafficking#Voiceless#Trafficking Of Children#Baton Rouge Native#Senate#The Children S Cabinet#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...

Comments / 4

Community Policy