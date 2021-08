Korean Air is joining the growing list of airlines making retirement plans for the Airbus A380, and in this case the carrier's Boeing 747-8 fleet is also for the chop. The South Korean flag carrier plans to put its superjumbos out to pasture within the next five years – and this applies not only to Korean Air's ten A380s but the six it will inherit from the $2.2 billion takeover of rival Asiana Airlines.