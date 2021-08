The American Bankers Association and five other financial trade groups yesterday urged the Federal Reserve to withdraw its proposal to expand the Durbin Amendment’s implementing rule (Regulation II), unless the Fed fixes key legal and technical deficiencies. Earlier this year, the Fed proposed to mandate that banks of all sizes enable two unaffiliated payment debit card networks and accept “PIN-less” transactions for internet purchases. In the letter, the financial groups warned that this rule would become a costly and complicated compliance burden, particularly for smaller card issuers, and would result in $27 billion in lost revenue by 2031.