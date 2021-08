ChainLink price analysis is bullish on the 24-hour chart. LINK/USD has been trading within a tight daily range of $26.654 – $27.505. The ChainLink price analysis is bullish on the 24-hour chart after the market broke out of the August 17 – August 19 descending channel that saw a bottom correction from $30 to $24. The coin has activated green candles on the daily chart and has already broken above the $25.50 resistance. Hence, we expect LINK/USD to retrace slightly lower, build momentum near the primary support at $26.00 and then swing back to its former weekly high at $30.