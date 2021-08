At the beginning of this season, Joe Maddon came up with a simple slogan that he wanted this Angels team to represent: “Play Like It’s 1985”. What he meant by this, of course, was that he wanted his guys to turn back the clock and embrace a small-ball philosophy that was commonplace back then. On Thursday afternoon, however, the Angels took those words about as literally as you could, as they scored 11 unanswered runs to overcome a 10-2 deficit and complete the franchise’s biggest comeback victory in almost 35 years.