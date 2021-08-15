‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Chase & Savannah Forgive Kyle, Embrace His Sobriety
Chrisley Knows Best stars Chase and Savannah have joined their father in forgiving Kyle and welcoming him back to the family with open arms. Fans of the Chrisley family will recall the family blew up. Todd Chrisley became estranged from both Kyle and Lindsie. During the Season 8 Finale, however, Nanny Faye revealed a secret to Todd. She never stopped talking to Kyle. She admits that he’s cleaned up his life and he wants to talk to his father.www.tvshowsace.com
