Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Chase & Savannah Forgive Kyle, Embrace His Sobriety

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chrisley Knows Best stars Chase and Savannah have joined their father in forgiving Kyle and welcoming him back to the family with open arms. Fans of the Chrisley family will recall the family blew up. Todd Chrisley became estranged from both Kyle and Lindsie. During the Season 8 Finale, however, Nanny Faye revealed a secret to Todd. She never stopped talking to Kyle. She admits that he’s cleaned up his life and he wants to talk to his father.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Savannah Chrisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrisley Knows Best#Reality Tv#Sobriety#Intouch Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
TVShowsAce

At Eight Months Sober, Chase Chrisley Celebrates Home Ownership

A new episode of Chrisley Confessions dropped yesterday featuring Todd, Chase, and Julie Chrisley. The family spent some time talking about Chase and his sobriety. Turns out, Chase Chrisley is eight months sober. Eight months from what? Well, Chase clarified this applies to ALL controlled substances. But, he mostly had an issue with marijuana and alcohol.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What Is Savannah Chrisley’s Net Worth?

Savannah Chrisley is a reality TV star who rose to fame through ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Born to multimillionaire Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, Savannah grew up in the lap of luxury. However, her parents subscribed to the idea of a close family, and Savannah maintains the bond with her loved ones to date. She also shares a special bond with her brother, Chase, and even stars on her own show ‘Growing up Chrisley,’ alongside him.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Savannah Chrisley assaulted by armed man outside restaurant

Savannah Chrisley was today on the brink of tears as she related a violent assault that left her feeling compromised and vulnerable. The 23-year-old reality star took to her Instagram stories on Saturday in selfie mode to tell her 2.2 million followers about a quick restaurant outing she’d had – it quickly turned into an aggressive fan situation, though, with a male stopping her to get a photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Not walking down the aisle anytime soon. Growing Up Chrisley star Chase Chrisley has exclusively revealed his relationship status ahead of the season three premiere. While Chase is talking marriage with girlfriend Emmy Medders in the cute teaser trailer, it turns out that they just weren't meant to be.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Joy Breaks Silence As Todd Chrisley Sues Her

Todd Chrisley revealed his plans to sue Katie Joy of Without A Crystal Ball on his podcast Chrisley Confessions. As we previously reported, Todd admitted that he wasn’t afraid to get a little dirty via a lawsuit. He noted they didn’t fear them as he considered going to court to be a sport. And, Todd? Well, he was EXTREMELY competitive. He likes to win.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Gets Back Together With Ex

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley split from her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in September 2020. But, the pair are reportedly giving their relationship another shot. During an interview with E! News, Chrisley explained why the two have reunited. On Monday, Chrisley told the publication that she and her ex-fiancé...
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Reveals Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley announces she and her husband of 9 years Will Campbell are splitting up via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

WOAH!! Lindsie Chrisley Stepping Into Savannah’s Territory?

Did Lindsie Chrisley just take sibling rivalry to a new level? Is she copying her estranged sister, Savannah Chrisley? Find out why fans are accusing the exiled Chrisley of encroaching on Savannah’s territory. Do Chrisley Sisters Talk?. It’s widely known that Lindsie Chrisley is estranged from her family. Her father,...
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Admits He Hates Pumping

There’s been a lot of good news about the stars of Chrisley Knows Best lately. Now, Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles takes to Instagram to share one of his pet peeves with fans. He lets fans know that he hates pumping. Keep reading to find out what this Nic Kerdile’s latest Instagram Stories post is all about.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Is Chase Chrisley Dating His Mother? We Can't Un-See This Face Mashup on Growing Up Chrisley

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Sigmund Freud would have a field day. A hilarious sneak peek at the season three premiere of Growing Up Chrisley on Aug. 12 shows just how much Chase Chrisley is a "mama's boy" thanks to a shocking revelation by his friend Elliott. The exclusive clip shows Chase and Elliott prepping to host their pals, but Chase's girlfriend Emmy Medders isn't planning on attending.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who is Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best? Parents and age explored

Chrisley Knows Best series 1 launched all the way back in 2014. Today, the show is onto its ninth season. The show is centred around Todd Chrisley and his family. The family lives in Atlanta, Georgia and Grandma Faye, Todd’s wife, Julie, Chase, Savannah, Grayson and Chloe are all still cast members on the show.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Lindsie Chrisley Replies to Dad Todd Chrisley After He Reacted to Her Divorce – Check Out Candid Messages

Lindsie Chrisley’s announcement of her divorce from her husband Will Campbell came to most fans as a shock, but her father, Todd, left a sweet message for her on Instagram. Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her famous father, Todd, but that has not stopped the reality show star from being interested in his daughter’s life or supporting her when she needs it the most.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence: Is He Marrying Or Leaving Emmy Medders?

Chase Chrisley is finally breaking his silence on his relationship status with Emmy Medders. For months, Chrisley Knows Best fans have gone back and forth with rumors and speculation. There were reports Emmy and Chase split up. And, there were reports they were secretly engaged. Overall, fans believe Emmy Medders is a great fit for Chase Chrisley because she resembles his mother Julie.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Savannah Chrisley Gush Over Rekindled Romance With Nic Kerdiles

Watch: Chrisley Knows Best Returns: Todd & Savannah Spill Secrets. This time, it's on her own terms. Growing Up Chrisley's Savannah Chrisley recently confirmed her reconciliation with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles in an exclusive chat with E! News, and now this Chrisley Knows Best alum is ready to spill more details. Savannah continued to gush over Nic during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 12 and revealed why this time around she's approaching their relationship a little more cautiously since splitting in Sept. 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Savannah Chrisley's Fans Say She Looked 'Much Prettier' before New Yacht Selfie

Savannah Chrisley celebrated the USA's freedom on a yacht, but her fans had divided opinions about her look. She and her dad have been accused of overdoing Botox previously. The Chrisleys have been on everyone’s radar since “Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in March 2014. Thanks to the reality show, we learned a lot about patriarch Todd Chrisley, his daughter Savannah, and the rest of the family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy