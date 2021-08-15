Cancel
Astros players react to Jake Meyers' huge night

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. — In his seventh career game, Jake Meyers vaulted into the Astros record books. In Saturday’s 8-2 win over the Angels, Meyers hit two home runs (one a grand slam) and recorded five RBIs. He became the second player in Astros history to have a multi-homer game within his first seven games, joining shortstop Orlando Miller, who hit two homers in his third career game on July 10, 1994. Meyers also became the third player in club history to have a five-RBI night within his first seven games. The last to do so was catcher J.R. Towles, who recorded eight RBIs in his sixth career game on Sept. 20, 2007.

