Astros players react to Jake Meyers' huge night

Odorizzi allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Monday's loss to Kansas City. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Odorizzi gave up three runs through the first three innings Monday, including two RBI base hits by Ryan O'Hearn. His night was over after Hunter Dozier took him deep for a solo shot in the sixth. He's given up at least three runs in five of his last six outings, bumping his season ERA up to 4.74 through 74 innings. Odorizzi is lined up to face the Mariners at home this weekend.