Happy Sunday, Twinkie Town! This afternoon, the Twins take on the Astros in the final game of the series in Houston. Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.65 ERA) goes for the Twins against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (9-2, 3.02 ERA). After taking the first two games of the series, the Twins fell 4-0 in game 3, meaning that they’ll have to win this afternoon in order to win this series and the overall season series against the ‘Stros. Can they do it? Let’s find out together!