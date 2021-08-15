Beak & Skiff branching into cannabis products

It has been known for thousands of years that the cannabis plant interacts with the human body on many levels: to relieve neuropathic pain, to lower intraocular pressure, to increase appetite, and to decrease nausea and vomiting. The substances responsible for these effects are collectively known as cannabinoids, among which the most prominent are THC, CBD, and CBN. "Because a combination of psychoactive THC with non-psychoactive cannabinoids shows higher activity than THC alone, many effort and resources have been invested in studying and isolating non-psychoactive cannabinoids and their application in medicine." says principal researcher Martin Kuchař from the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague.