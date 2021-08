Ishan Pandey: Hi Bas, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Bistroo?. Bas Roos: Hi Ishan, thanks for having me in this segment. My name is Bas Roos, and I’m a 30-year old entrepreneur from the Netherlands. I’m the CEO and Co-founder of Bistroo, together with my partner and CTO, Bob Dohmen. We started the company with the vision of disrupting the commerce models that currently dominate and dictate our food consumption markets.