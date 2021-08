Inter Miami CF (6W-4D-9L, 22 points) earned an emphatic 3-1 win over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium, extending its home winning streak to four and its home unbeaten streak to five. The victory came as a result of a brace from Heineken Man of the Match Rodolfo Pizarro and a goal from Robbie Robinson, as well as a pair of assists from Leandro González Pirez.