Fighting to save their season, Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr. to play right field

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The San Diego Padres, watching their season slip away, could wait no longer. They activated Fernando Tatis Jr., recovering from another shoulder injury and thrust him into the starting lineup Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a right fielder for the first time in his career. “We don’t...

www.lcsun-news.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Miami Marlins#Mlb#The San Diego Padres#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Padres Gm#The San Francisco Giants#Cincinnati Reds#Gold Glove#The National League#The Los Angeles Dodgers
MLBThe Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Doing Things That Have Never Been Done

Fernando Tatis Jr. jumped from the 10-day injured list into a new arena Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks and wasted no time making his one-of-a-kind presence known. Playing right field for the first time in his career, the San Diego Padres star went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-2 victory.
MLBMiami Herald

Tatis continues to work toward move to outfield for Padres

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday afternoon before jogging off the field wearing that big smile of his — the one that tells the world how much fun he is having — was jump up to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back down in his glove.
MLBRealGM

Rehabbing Fernando Tatis Jr. Taking Reps In Outfield

The Padres continue to give Fernando Tatis Jr. work in the outfield as he endeavors to return from a partially dislocated left shoulder. Manager Jayce Tingler and his coaching staff hit the field on Saturday as Tatis took fly balls by himself in right field hours before the Padres faced the D-backs at Petco Park. After his teammates came out for batting practice, Tatis shagged balls in center field for the second straight day.
MLBmountain-topmedia.com

Tatis returns to Padres in OF; Darvish goes on IL

Fernando Tatis Jr is back in the Padres’ lineup after being on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, but instead of taking the field at shortstop, he’ll play Sunday in right field. San Diego also put RHP Yu Darvish on the IL with back tightness.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., in top form in first game in RF

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from a dislocated left shoulder on Sunday and looked in top form as he belted two solo homers as part of a 4-for-5 day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's 8-2 victory over...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice in return for Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. delivered four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in his return from a 13-game absence because of a left shoulder injury, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix. Tatis also doubled, singled, drove in...
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.
MLBMLB

Explainer: Padres' OF/SS Tatis situation

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres remain "very serious" about the possibility of moving Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield when he returns from the injured list, but they clearly haven't committed to it just yet. As things stood on Wednesday, the club is mulling both options, according to those familiar...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBMLB

What Tatis to outfield might mean for Padres

As the Padres attempt to fend off the surging Reds to hold onto the second Wild Card spot and do their best to get back into the NL West race, they’re considering doing something all but unprecedented. It's certainly sounding more and more like they will be moving shortstop Fernando...
MLBMLB

Tatis 'progressing' as Padres weigh OF move

PHOENIX -- The questions regarding Fernando Tatis Jr.'s status have followed him from San Diego to Arizona and won’t end until he returns to action in a big league game. Will he play in the outfield, or will he return to shortstop when he is activated from the injured list? And will that return happen sometime during the current four-game series against the D-backs, or will it come next week?
MLBdefector.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. Can Do It All, And Might Have To

Fernando Tatis Jr. has gone on the injured list three times this season. And all three times, including Sunday in Arizona, he has homered in his first game upon returning. “Just make them remember why they miss you,” he joked. The MVP favorite—despite all the games missed with injuries—seemed like...
MLBSportsGrid

Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Off In First Game Back from Injured List

It was a long 13 games for the San Diego Padres without Fernando Tatis Jr. The Friars went 6-7 without their franchise cornerstone, and their offense struggled tremendously towards the end of his absence. Not anymore, though, as Tatis Jr.’s return sparked an offensive outburst that the Padres desperately needed.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns With Two Bangs

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Prior to Sunday, Fernando Tatis Jr. hadn’t played in a game since...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back and already hitting bombs (Video)

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. announced his return from the injured list with a bomb against the Diamondbacks. And it’s not the first time. Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from the injured list on Sunday. If you thought he might need some time to ease back into things, think again.

