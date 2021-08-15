Cancel
USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US consumers shock markets, but how much has really changed?

US dollar drops on Friday as Americans' consumer outlook falls to a new pandemic low. Consumer Sentiment in the US is hammered by inflation and Covid counts. WTI ends the week at $67.82, points from Monday's open. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a gathering decline in the USD/CAD. The US dollar...

MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Surge Ends on an Uncertain Footing: USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD – Slightly Bullish. The US Dollar’s aggressive push last week ended on an uncertain footing against the Canadian Dollar last week. While USD/CAD touched new 2021 highs at one point, prices came quickly back down on Friday. That left behind a bearish ‘Shooting Star’ candlestick pattern. While this is not necessarily a guarantee that a turn lower could be on the horizon, it does offer an ominous warning sign working in conjunction with negative RSI divergence. Confirmation is key, and a subsequent downside close risks opening the door to losses.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar On Top: All Eyes On Jackson Hole

Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. As it is, many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth. US economic surprises are becoming increasingly negative as reflected in the Citi US economic surprise index, which has fallen to its lowest level since May 2020. Combined with intensifying Delta virus concerns, worsening supply chain pressures and sharply rising freight rates as reflected in the spike in the Baltic Dry Index to its highest since June 2008, it has led to a marked worsening in investor risk appetite. This has been compounded by China's regulatory crackdown and rising geopolitical risks in Afghanistan.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY attempts to recover back to 110.00 as US Treasury yields rebound

USD/JPY print mild gains on the first day of the fresh trading week. US Dollar Index remains near 93.50 amid rising US Treasury yields. The yen struggles amid the rising coronavirus Delta variant and downbeat economic data. USD/JPY remains muted with minor gains on Monday in the initial Asian trading...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar: Too Much Of A Good Thing Or Bear-Trap Profit-Taking Ahead Of Weekend?

It was a dramatic week in the capital markets. Equities and commodities got hit hard while the dollar soared, especially against the major currencies typically seen as levered to world growth and whose central banks are perceived to be ahead of the Federal Reserve. These include the dollar-bloc currencies and the Norwegian krone. The RBNZ held off its rate hike amid a virus-induced lockdown. Nevertheless, Governor Orr made it clear a rate hike was still necessary, most likely for the next meeting on October 5. On the other hand, Norway's central bank confirmed it was on track to hike next month. Nevertheless, the Norwegian krone, Australian and New Zealand dollars fell over 2.5%-32% last week, the biggest decline so far this year.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kaplan open to shifting view on taper if Delta curbs recovery

While the Risk-off theme dominated throughout last week, we are seeing some recovery in sentiment in the early Asia session today. Risky assets seem to have kicked off the week on a positive note. US real rates have stabilized after a steep rise last week. The Dollar has given up gains across the board. The Euro has bounced back above the 1.17 mark. The focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers from 26-28 August. Markets will watch for an announcement of taper by Fed Chair Powell and if it is announced the focus will be on the quantum of taper and timelines for taper. We believe even if the taper is announced, the Fed chair will ensure that it is communicated in the most non-disruptive manner.
BusinessFXStreet.com

What's happening in global markets?

Risk off theme dominated throughout the week. Hawkish FOMC minutes, continuing crackdown by Chinese authorities on companies with leverage and internet companies, spread of delta variant strain and consequent impact on global economic recovery weighed on investor's minds. Typical risk off correlations were seen across asset classes. US treasuries saw...
StocksFXStreet.com

SP500 traders should get ready for bumpy trading in coming weeks

Investors are juggling a full plate of uncertainties at the moment, though some would argue that the overall list of concerns hasn’t changed much over the last few weeks. The fundamentals driving market sentiment continue to revolve around the pandemic, inflation, consumer spending/confidence, and the Federal Reserve. If you boil...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Collapses to Fresh Yearly Low

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart. AUD/USD collapses through key trend support – risk for further losses. Aussie support 7122, 7016-52 (key) - resistance 7281, bearish invalidation at 7328. The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 3% against the...
Retailkitco.com

Gold price: the next move could be a selloff to $1,670 - analysts

(Kitco News) Gold's failure to breach the $1,800 an ounce level puts it at risk of another significant selloff, according to analysts. Even though gold was quick to stabilize above the $1,700 an ounce following a flash crash last week, there is not enough interest in gold to keep prices trending higher, said RJO Futures senior commodities broker Daniel Pavilonis.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade

FOMC minutes point to taper momentum at the July meeting. Markets await possible clarification in Fed policy from this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Modest safety trade raises USD/JPY despite falling Treasury yields. Global risk-aversion moving currency markets to the US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees USD/JPY gains out to one...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: All eyes on Jackson Hole and chief Powell

The Delta variant and Fed’s tapering spurred demand for the greenback. Eyes turn to the Jackson Hole Symposium as investors are eager for additional clues. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could approach the 1.1500 figure next week. The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest since November 2020 in the 1.1670...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index pushes higher, in new 2021 highs around 93.60

The index moves to new YTD highs in the 93.60/65 band. High volatility, steady yields prop up the risk-off mood. Fed’s Kaplan is due to speak later in the NA session. The greenback keeps the positive note well and sound for yet another session and navigates in 2021 highs around 93.60 when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settled Slightly Higher

Gold futures edged up marginally on Friday even as the dollar continued to find some support amid Fed taper talks. Surging coronavirus cases, and geopolitical concerns following the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken control, prompted investors to lean towards the safe-haven commodity. The dollar index, which rose...

