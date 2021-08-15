USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US consumers shock markets, but how much has really changed?

While the Risk-off theme dominated throughout last week, we are seeing some recovery in sentiment in the early Asia session today. Risky assets seem to have kicked off the week on a positive note. US real rates have stabilized after a steep rise last week. The Dollar has given up gains across the board. The Euro has bounced back above the 1.17 mark. The focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers from 26-28 August. Markets will watch for an announcement of taper by Fed Chair Powell and if it is announced the focus will be on the quantum of taper and timelines for taper. We believe even if the taper is announced, the Fed chair will ensure that it is communicated in the most non-disruptive manner.