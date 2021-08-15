Cancel
Punta Gorda, FL

Babcock Neighborhood School closes due to staffing shortage

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–Babcock Neighborhood School announced on Sunday they will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.

According to a statement posted on their website, the closure is due to “widespread sickness or requiring quarantine.”

The school closed on August 16 and is expected to reopen on August 26. Makeup days will be October 18-21 and March 14-17.

“We understand the inconvenience this will create, it was not a decision made lightly. We are optimistic this will help mitigate the spread of sickness and allow everyone to return healthy,” said the statement.

